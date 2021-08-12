MOREHEAD CITY — Due to the recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, Carteret Community College has implemented a mask mandate inside campus buildings effective Thursday.
Mask-wearing is also strongly encouraged while outside buildings, especially if in close proximity to people.
In addition, people entering the buildings are encouraged to use the automated temperature check systems set up near the entrances.
“I made the decision to make masks mandatory for faculty, staff and students due to the county’s spike in COVID cases,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said Thursday morning.
Students will report back to classes for the 2021 fall semester Monday.
Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver reported Monday there was a 407% increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the county from July 19-Aug. 9.
The health department reported Wednesday there are 224 active cases in the county, with the 60th COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic reported the same day.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in the county since March 2020 stands at 5,690, with 5,406 of those cases recovered.
Reporter's note: This article was updated with a full report at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
