BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved the Mill Creek Mill Creek Fire Department’s request to purchase a used 1997 Freightliner tanker truck to replace onet hat recently was taken out of service because of costly necessary repairs.
Commissioners approved a budget amendment to take $25,000 out of the county-held fire department reserve fund. Action was part of the consent agenda – a list of items that can be approved with one vote – during the board’s monthly meeting in the administration building.
The Carteret County Fire and EMS Commission had reviewed the emergency request and unanimously recommended approval.
A letter from Doug Ford, assistant chief of the department, said the money will be used
This money will be used to purchase a 1997 Freightliner FL112 with only 37,555 miles on it.
Also during the meeting, the board, through consent agenda, approved the annual contracts with the Mill Creek Department and the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department in Cedar Point. The WCFD serves Bogue, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret and Peletier, as well as Stella and other unincorporated areas in the western part of the county.
The county’s 2023-24 budget, adopted in June, included a one-cent tax increase for the WCFD, and commissioners were
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.