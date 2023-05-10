BEAUFORT — The County Consolidated Human Services Board reviewed 2023-24 county budget requests May 8 for the Health Department and Department of Social of Services, with both asking for additional positions.
Board members met in the health department conference room.
Since the county commissioners allocate funds to both departments, the budget proposals were being presented to the board for informational purposes only, with no action required.
The Department of Social Services is funded not only through county money, but by federal and state funds, as well as fees.
DSS is asking for $4.67 million from the county for fiscal 2023-24. The agency is also anticipating $7.19 million in federal funds, $2.19 million in state funds and $53,000 in fees, making the total anticipated budget $14.1 million, up from $13.1 million originally allocated in 2022-23, about a 8 percent increase over this fiscal year.
DSS funds go to administrative services, Work First costs, programs such as foster care and ward expenditures, special assistance programs such as transitional foster care and services for the blind, and special projects, which include adoption assistance and energy assistance. There are also funds this year for Medicaid expansion.
According to DSS business officer Alex Showalter, DSS is asking for an additional income maintenance caseworker and transitioning a vacant social worker III position to an adult services program manager reclassification. They are also asking for six positions to assist with Medicaid expansion.
Showalter is also projecting additional costs for contracted services, training, postage, commercial printing and Medicaid expansion operational costs.
As for the health department, HD business officer Alex Davis said the department is requesting $6.85 million for 2023-24. The county portion of the request is $3.97 million, which makes up the largest portion of the budget.
Other sources of revenue for the health department come from the state, local fees and escrow.
The health department’s total projected budget is about 4.5% more than the $6.55 million allocated to the department at the beginning of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Health department funds go to county animal control, dental services, environmental health, the health center, comprised of 17 programs, and Women, Infants, Children (WIC).
Davis said the 2023-24 fiscal budget includes requests for new positions or reclassification of positions. They include a new administrative assistant and reclassification of a public health nurse II to public health nurse III.
Both the health department and DSS budgets go to the county commissioners, which must adopt a new budget before July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.
In other action, the board:
Approved the new health department fee schedule for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Approved accepting $3,315 for bad debt write-off for 2021.
Heard an update report on the county health department’s substance misuse education campaign in the county school system.
Approved Consolidated Human Services operating procedures for 2023.
Heard from Health Department Director Nina Oliver that beginning May 11, the state would no longer report COVID-19 counts.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
