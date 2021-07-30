Jackson to visit Morehead City Sunday

MOREHEAD CITY — State Sen. and candidate for U.S. Senate Jeff Jackson will be visiting Morehead City Sunday as part of his 100 in 100 initiative.
He will host a town hall-style gathering at 1 p.m. at Shevans Park off Evans Street in Morehead City. The event is open to the public.
Sen. Jackson is a Democratic candidate for the 2022 U.S. Senate race, and the visit to Carteret County is part of a wider push from his campaign to visit all 100 North Carolina counties in 100 days. This weekend he is also set to visit Pamlico, Craven, Greene, Pitt, Jones, Lenoir and Wilson counties.
Other candidates of the packed Democratic ticket include Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton, Cheri Beasley, Keith Davenport, Ava Edwards, Jenna Hamrick, Tobias LaGrone, Erica Smith and Richard Watkins.
