EMERALD ISLE - A 57-year-old man drowned in the ocean off Emerald Isle Wednesday.
A press release from the town states that Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue, Fire, Police and EMS were dispatched to a call of a drowning in the 4800 block of Ocean Drive.
The emergency call came through at 4 p.m. for an unidentified 57-year-old male, who was visiting the area.
Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, the release states.
The name of the victim is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.
