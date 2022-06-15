PELETIER — The speed limit for motorists on Peletier Loop Road has officially been reduced from 45 to 35 mph, thanks to a successful petition drive by Donna Bierly, who lives off the increasingly busy street in the once rural but rapidly growing western Carteret town.
The new speed limit signs are up, as are flags at each of the street to warn drivers of the changes. Peletier Loop Road intersects Highway 58 at two locations.
“(It was) a direct result of the petition according to (state Department of Transportation) traffic engineers Steve Hamilton and Jim Evans, by going door-to-door collecting almost 200 signatures,” Ms. Bierly said Wednesday.
Ms. Bierly started the petition drive in early April, seeking the change years after her 11-year-old daughter was severely injured by a motorist while riding her bike on Peletier Loop Road in 2009.
In an interview after the town board of commissioners meeting when she handed out the petition to board members and others, she said that although her daughter is OK now, she still has problems, and every time she sees someone riding a bike on that road, she thinks of her daughter. She suffered significant brain trauma as well as serious injuries to her hips and knees from being hit from behind by the automobile.
Cheyanne was thrown onto the windshield of the car and then across the road. The bike was mangled and lodged under the vehicle. “She was wearing a helmet, and that’s what saved her life,” she said, and added that her daughter has taught bike safety classes as a result.
Ms. Bierly still has the mangled bike, which she took with her as she knocked on doors to get signatures on petitions.
“We often hear ‘You can’t get anything done with DOT (N.C. Department of Transportation), it’s a waste of time,’” she said Wednesday. “This shows how we as a community can make a difference and how direct communication with DOT can make a difference.”
Ms. Bierly’s petition also got strong support from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, where officials said the road was dangerous because of high rates of speeding by motorists.
Ms. Bierly said Wednesday both NCDOT traffic engineers have been very helpful, and she’s working with them to try to get the speed limit reduced from 45 to 35 mph on West Firetower Road, another Peletier street that once had little traffic but now is the site of intense residential development.
She plans to ask town officials, at the advice of Mr. Evans, to send a letter to NCDOT requesting speed reduction. NCDOT would then respond and send documentation to the town, and the town board would vote and send the document back to the state, signed by Peletier Town Clerk Bea Cunningham.
At least initially, the change would apply only to the portion of West Firetower Road that is within the Peletier town limits.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
