Cedar Point officials delay street repairs until 2022 due to lack of bids

CEDAR POINT — Despite earlier plans, there won’t be any street repairs in Cedar Point this fall.
The town had been planning repairs on Sherwood Avenue, the waterfront portion so Sunset Drive, Mary Catherine Court to include drainpipe repair, Tammy Page Court, Franklin Court and Jones Street. However, during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Tuesday in town hall on Sherwood Avenue, town manager David Rief said he’d run into problem with bids for the project.
“I sent out (requests for proposals),” he said. “Nine (contractors) looked at them, but I got only one bid.”
That bid, from M&W Land Improvement of Jacksonville, was $162,907, which was higher than expected, Mr. Rief said, so he called the others to ask why they didn’t bid. Reponses included they are overworked and couldn’t meet the 60-day completion deadline, they couldn’t finish the work before cold weather sets in and they’d have to pay overtime to get the job done by those overworked employees.
A couple of contractors suggested the town wait until spring, alleviating the likelihood of cold weather affecting the work.
“We could possibly send out bids in January and give them a longer time, which would give them more flexibility,” Mr. Rief told the board. “It’s up to the board.”
He added that he wasn’t sure the only bid submitted was competitive, since there was nothing to compare it to.
Commissioner Frankie Winberry agreed to the proposed delay.
“You could give them 180 days instead of 60 days” to complete the job, he said. “I’m OK with waiting.”
The rest of the board agreed by consensus.be done in the spring.
“I’ll request bids in January and give them until the end of June to get the work done,” Mr. Rief said.
Cedar Point has a little more than $181,000 in state Powell Bill money to pay for the work, Mr. Rief said, and should have more by the time the project is complete.
The state distributes the gas tax proceeds twice each fiscal year, on or before Oct. 1 and on or before Jan. 1. The total amount of these funds distributed to municipalities in fiscal 2020-21 was $132,663,874.94, according to the N.C. League of Municipalities. The distribution is based on a formula that uses the number of miles of road in the local government’s jurisdiction and population totals.
Planned work in Cedar Point includes some resurfacing and repairs of cracks and crumbling street edges.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
