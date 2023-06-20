BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to approve a 2023-24 budget with a general (operating) fund of a little more than $123 million and a one-cent increase in the property tax rate from 33 cents to 34 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The tax increase will take effect July 1 and increases the county tax bill for a property valued at $200,000 from $660 in the current fiscal year to $680 in 2023-24.
During the commission’s monthly session in the board room in the administration building on Courthouse Square, commissioners Bob Cavanaugh and Chuck Shinn voted against the budget because they opposed the tax increase.
Commissioners Jimmy Farrington, Mark Mansfield, Ed Wheatly and Chris Chadwick voted for the budget, even though each said it was difficult to vote for the tax increase. Commissioner David Quinn was absent, teaching overseas under a long-known commitment. Mansfield made the motion to approve and Wheatly seconded.
“It’s the nature of government to grow,” Cavanaugh said. “I’m not for feeding the beast.”
He said he didn’t disagree with any of the budget requests, “but I will not support a one-cent increase in the tax.”
Part of the reason, he said, is that people are suffering under inflation in the cost of goods and services.
“We can’t stop the growth of government,” he said, “but we need to slow it down.”
Shinn agreed. He suggested holding off on the tax increase for 2023-24 and waiting to see if it would be necessary in 2024-25.
But Wheatly disagreed.
He agreed with County Manager Tommy Burns’ contention that inflation necessitates an increase just to continue providing the level of services county residents expect.
“The cost of everything we do has risen significantly,” Wheatly said. He added that he’d hate to see the county reject the increase this year “and next year find ourselves behind the 8-ball and have to raise it two cents.”
Members of the commission majority noted that the county needs additional revenue for looming multimillion-dollar projects, such as buying new communications equipment for emergency services and doing something about the old county jail, which is considered out-of-date and too small.
Chadwick also noted the continued increases in costs the county incurs.
“This is a maintenance budget in my eyes,” he said. He added that although he doesn’t like tax increases, “We’ve got to keep up with the times or we’ll go behind.”
Chadwick said the budget does what people expect of the county: look out for the schools and county employees. The budget provides funds for merit raises for deserving employees, as well as cost-of-living raises for the first time in several years.
“I’m not for raising taxes,” Mansfield said, but noted that sales tax revenue – a key part of the county’s finances – are leveling off after soaring for a couple of years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farrington, chair of the commission, called the budget “the hardest I’ve ever had” but voted for it.
Carteret County’s tax rate continues to be the second-lowest tax rate in North Carolina.
The Carteret County Public School System, including charter schools, will get about $27 million under the budget, and Carteret Community College will get about $3 million. Both are slightly more than in the current fiscal year.
The budget includes one-cent increases in the separate fire and emergency services taxes in the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department (WCFD) District, but the board rejected the town of Newport’s request for a three-cent Fire and EMS district tax increase. Shinn, who represents Newport, made a motion to approve the request but didn’t get a second.
Commissioners were critical of the WCFD Board of Directors’ request for the tax increases, citing a very expensive purchase of an ambulance and some high salaries in the department, but noted the WCFD board is made up of representatives of the towns it serves: Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier.
Commissioners said the WCFD must agree to continue to serve the unincorporated Stella community with its second fire station located there and not ask the county to take over responsibility for serving Stella. The main WCFD station is in Cedar Point.
Mansfield said the big and rapidly developing district is seeing an ever-increasing number of calls and said it is doing a good job.
“They are paying their own way, and it’s their decision,” Wheatly said. The increase passed by a 5-1 vote with Chadwick opposed.
The budget totals $160.9 million across all funds.
The property tax, based on a total property valuation of $17.18 billion, is expected to generate $57.52 million, or 47.35% of the General Fund (operating) budget.
The sales tax is expected to generate $23.3 million.
Burns’ budget message to the board and the public mentioned the impact of inflation.
“As part of the budget development process, staff conducted a review of departmental operations and service delivery,” he wrote. “Through this review and due to two years of inflationary impacts, it was determined that a majority of operating expenditures needed increasing to provide the same level of service. Some services, such as public safety and education, are expanded in the recommended budget.
The Emergency Services Division has the largest increase, $1.39 million with $1.24 million in paramedic services. Of the $1.24 million additional paramedic services, $.88 million is for the county providing services for EMS service districts.
Due to increased service demand, an additional paramedic for the Broad and Gales Creek service area is in the approved budget. Broad and Gales Creek district taxes and fees fund this position.
The budget pays for two additional county-funded paramedics in the western end of the county. In addition, there is one new district-funded paramedic at the Broad and Gales Creek Department, which the county took over in 2022; three district-funded paramedics for the Otway Department; and three district-funded EMT basics for Otway.
The sheriff’s department gets one new detective and a records custodian.
The social services department also gets new employees to help deal with the state’s expansion of the Medicaid program.
