STACY — Two people involved in a single vehicle rollover Aug. 25 on U.S. 70 near Stacy have been identified by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Steven Arnold Roberts and Jacquelyn Seely Williams, both of Morehead City, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to a Highway Patrol report.
Officers say Roberts was speeding westbound on U.S. 70 at an estimated 80 miles per hour in a 1988 Mercedes when he traveled off the right shoulder of the road while rounding a curve. Roberts apparently lost control when he overcorrected and drove off the left shoulder.
After striking an embankment, the vehicle went airborne and overturned into a nearby marsh. It is estimated the vehicle travelled an additional 60 feet after the initial impact.
When emergency services arrived on the scene, two medical helicopters transported Roberts and Williams to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, officers said.
Roberts was pronounced dead four days later as a result of his injuries, according to the report. The extent of Williams' injuries were not given in the report.
Roberts' funeral service was Sept. 6 at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner.
Commented