Emerald Isle board set to vote on beach parking changes Tuesday

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night will consider whether to approve a contract for private management of the town’s two major beach access parking lots, new fees for those lots and new ways the fees will be collected.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department on the south side of Highway 58 and on GoToWebinar. To access the meeting on GoToWebinar, visit register.gotowebinar.com/rt/345335023403173392.
The town’s proposed one-year management agreement for the east and west ocean regional accesses by NCParking would replace the current, flat $10-per-day parking fee with sliding hourly fees, which could range from $2 in spring and late September, to $4 in late spring, summer and on holiday and big event weekends. They would be in effect every day from April 1 through Sept. 30. In the past, the fees have been required only Friday through Sunday and holidays from mid-May through Labor Day.
The maximum fee would be $16, but it would be less during the $2 and $3 periods. Town residents will still get to park free, as will anyone with handicapped or disabled veteran status.
Users will pay with a phone app and debit or credit cards.
The issue has stirred consternation, not so much with town residents, but among people who live near Emerald Isle and visit the beach often. They have said they won’t be able to afford to visit the beach as often. Many have asked for a season pass.
Commissioners, when they voted tentatively last month to OK the new program, rejected a seasonal, $100 pass suggested by Town Manager Matt Zapp, reasoning it would anger passholders to drive to town and find all of the spaces taken in the first-come, first-served lots.
The manager has said national surveys show most people who use beach access facilities stay for a couple of hours, so those visitors could come out ahead compared to the $10 flat fee, even during peak season.
Commissioner Steve Finch said Friday in an email he believes the contract will enable the town to continue “providing the best levels of safety and maintenance for our entire community.”
“Changes are not always welcomed, especially when money is involved,” he added. “At this time, I am in favor of moving forward with this parking plan but will remain open-minded until a contract is in place. In regard to parking passes, I‘m not sure they are the way to go, either. Nothing is forever and we will continue to find ways to improve.”
Mr. Zapp has said he thinks it’s reasonable for non-residents to pay a fair price for use of facilities maintained by town taxpayers.
Friday, he said the bottom-line justification is the contract will enable Emerald Isle to address staffing issues, encountered in previous seasons, because “the private firm will hire and maintain staffing levels necessary to collect the fees.”
Parks and Recreation Director Alesia Sanderson said last summer the town had trouble hiring and retaining employees even at pay rates up to double the minimum wage.
In 2019, the last year for which complete figures are available, the town netted $136,150 in parking fees from the accesses. Under the proposed contract with NCParking, the town would be guaranteed $120,000 in revenue, but Mr. Zapp estimates the total will be $150,000 to $160,000.
Revenue from the parking fees goes into the general fund, in the parks and recreation department budget, Mr. Zapp said, and partly offsets costs associated with the maintenance of the facilities, operation, parks and recreation administrative costs related to the facilities and trash collection at them. He also has said the revenue to the parks and recreation department helps offset the costs of the lifeguard program.
According to an email from Christy Simmons, public information officer for the state Division of Coastal Management, state general statutes say local governments with public access sites funded by DCM may charge user fees as long as those fees are used exclusively for operation and maintenance or provision of new public access.
Parking fees, Mr. Zapp said Friday, offset only about 11% of the total cost of the town’s beach-related programs, which also includes hundreds of thousands of dollars for the lifeguard program and police beach patrols during tourism season.
