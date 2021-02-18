County adds 20 more COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials reported 20 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the overall total number of cases identified in the county up to 4,283 since the onset of the pandemic last March.
Of the total, officials report as of Thursday 159 cases are considered active, up 18 from Wednesday, while 4,081 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The county’s death toll stands at 43.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City dropped to five Thursday, down from nine hospitalizations reported Wednesday.
On Wednesday, county officials reported they had discovered an error in the case data that resulted in the number of recovered cases that day to be lower than the previous day. The county had reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but the number of active cases increased by 20.
“We hope you will understand that the calculation of these numbers is complex as we draw them down from numerous places and have to do manual calculations,” Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman told the News-Times when asked about the discrepancy. “In this instance, one person that was eligible to be removed from isolation was not removed before the numbers were drawn down to the report. The error you discovered was a manual error that happened due to one report not being updated at the time we pulled the information. Any such instances are always discovered on the following day and corrected in subsequent reporting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.