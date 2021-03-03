Walters Chapel AME Zion
Walters Chapel AME Zion Church in Newport will host COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Food will be available during this event.
For more information, call the church at 252-223-3820 or the pastor, the Rev. Monique Gaddy, at 252-207-8522.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will host its Monthly Move Night at 6 p.m. Friday, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. The movie will be “The Ice Age, The Melt Down.” Popcorn will be served.
Harlowe UMC
Loving Our Neighbors ministry at Harlowe United Methodist Church will provide free meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Hot meals will consist of potato soup with choice of grilled cheese and/or fresh baked ham and cheese sandwich, dessert and bottled water.
There will also be peanut butter and jelly meals available with chips, fruit cup, dessert and bottled water.
