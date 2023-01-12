DURHAM — Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina Inc. announced Jan. 12 that it will award $1.5 million in grants in 2023 to 33 community service organizations throughout eastern North Carolina.
Among those are nonprofits in Carteret County. They include Hope Mission of Carteret County, Broad Street Clinic in Morehead City and Caroline’s House, a domestic violence shelter in Morehead City.
“Our goal is to provide opportunities that transform lives throughout the local and regional communities we serve," GIENC President and CEO Christopher Hash said. "These grants will act as a mission multiplier, providing needed resources to organizations and allowing them to expand their scope of service for the various populations they serve. We’re excited to partner with these wonderful organizations as they continue to shape improvements within their communities. These grant recipients are already driving change through successful programs that complement our employment, education and life-enrichment initiatives here at Goodwill.”
GIENC officials said they continue to explore innovative ways to partner with organizations to ensure ongoing and sustainable progress in combating homelessness, food insecurity, addiction, human-trafficking, poverty, healthcare disparities and barriers to employment and education.
