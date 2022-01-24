County reports 180 active COVID cases Monday as hospitalizations remain high

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported 180 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday afternoon, adding nearly 300 new cases to the overall total since last Wednesday.
According to the health department’s latest COVID update released Monday afternoon, there have been 11,246 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic in spring 2020. As of Monday, 180 of those were considered active, while 10,959 are considered recovered.
To date, 107 Carteret County residents have died of COVID-19 or complications associated with it.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 24 COVID hospitalizations at the facility as of Monday afternoon, with just over half, 13 patients, considered fully vaccinated.
The county’s percentage positivity rate also remains high at 27.7%, below the statewide rate of 37.8%, a new record.
