PKS board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle. The meeting is open to the public. Participants may also join the meeting online via Webinar. A link will be available on the town’s website, townofpks.com.
Hope Mission to celebrate anniversary
Hope Mission of Carteret County Inc. will celebrate 30 years of service with a special event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the Morehead City Train Depot.
There will be a dunk tank and bounce house for children, as well as guest appearances by Project Superhero. Iron Man and his friends will visit from from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Free food will be available while supplies last.
Hope Mission is a nonprofit ministry serving disadvantaged persons of Carteret County through food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for homeless, compassion, prayer and other means of support. The mission of the organization is to address the needs of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse.
Beaufort’s new committee to meet
The new Beaufort Harbor and Waterways Master Plan Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/99381725309?pwd=MUJ2NFRNZXMvVW9hbWxIMG1kcHFXQT09.
The panel will get an introduction from staff on its charges and review expectations with engineering firm Moffatt and Nichol.
