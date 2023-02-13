BEAUFORT — Work began Feb. 6 on construction of a security wall at Beaufort Middle School with more planned in the near future.
This is the second wall to be built on county public school campuses since the tragic mass shooting in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Officials completed two walls in August at Newport Elementary School at an estimated cost of $302,000.
Then on Sept. 6, the school board awarded a $1.33 million contract to WIMCO Corp. for construction of security walls at five schools. Walls will be built at Beaufort Middle School (BMS), East Carteret High School (ECHS), Morehead City Middle School, Smyrna Elementary School and Morehead City Elementary.
The walls are being funded by a portion of the proceeds from a $42 million school bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2020.
Superintendent Richie Paylor, during the Feb. 7 County Board of Education meeting, said the next two schools scheduled for site work are ECHS and Smyrna Elementary School.
“We hope to have those three schools finished by the end of March,” Paylor said.
He added that work on Morehead City Middle and Morehead City Elementary will begin once the school year ends in June.
“The Morehead City Middle and Morehead City Elementary projects will start in early June and be complete by early August,” he said.
All projects depend on the availability of bricks, which has been a challenge due to supply chain issues.
WIMCO Superintendent Bryce Wayburn said Feb. 10 the wall at BMS will be 9 feet, 6 inches tall and be built in two sections on the south side of the main building. The sections will connect into the eighth-grade building.
He said workers are doing site preparation at BMS, ECHS and Smyrna, so that brick masons will be able to start installing the walls as soon as bricks become available.
“The well-being and safety of the students is the priority,” Wayburn said.
School board members also did the following during the Feb. 7 meeting:
Recognized East Carteret High School senior Alisha Tosto for being selected in December as an US Presidential Scholar nominee. She is one of 19 students advancing to the national level for the US Presidential Scholars program.
Received information regarding February being National Career and Technical Education Month.
Approved several policy revisions on second reading.
Approved a $10.9 million budget revision to appropriate state, Hurricane Florence relief, county capital and special revenue funds carried over from the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Received a request to name the Beaufort Middle School band room in memory of the late BMS band director Joe McCreary. Due to board policy, members can’t vote on the matter until one year following reception of the request.
Met in closed session regarding a matter of attorney/client privilege, with no action taken in open session.
Received comments from the superintendent and board members.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
Awarded a $130,944 contract to Curtis Construction Co. for roofing and building repairs to the Hibbs Building at Newport Elementary School. Money will come from Hurricane Florence relief funds.
Awarded a $408,215 contract to Thomas Simpson Construction for driveway improvements at Broad Creek Middle School, and parking lot improvements at Morehead City Primary and Morehead City Elementary schools.
Approved fundraiser requests.
Approved student transfers.
