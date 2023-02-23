BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) announced Thursday that it has officially entered an agreement with WinnDevelopment, a Boston-based housing developer, to replace the town's aging public housing apartments.
Improvements will be made to 100 existing units that were built in 1969 and 1970.
Housing Authority residents will remain in their current homes until the new development is ready for them to relocate.
The apartment updates will coincide with the new construction of 300 mixed-income apartments on 27 acres of BHA-owned land as approved during a regular town commissioner meeting Oct. 10.
The affordable apartments will serve households earning from 30 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) to those earning up to 120 percent of AMI.
BHA Chairman Richard deButts Jr. explained WinnDevelopment was chosen to work with the town due to their sensitivity to architectural design and knowledge of environmental issues that often arise near the coast.
“The Beaufort Housing Authority has reached a tremendous milestone by entering a public-private partnership with the Town of Beaufort to provide affordable, workforce and attainable housing," said deButts Jr. "The Master Developer Agreement with WinnDevelopment, one of the country’s prominent developers, brings vast experience in building in historical coastal communities."
A comprehensive housing needs assessment conducted in January 2021 by The Carteret County Economic Development Foundation and Carteret County Association of Realtors found that Beaufort faces significant housing challenges.
The assessment identified a large percentage of cost-burdened renters and homeowners who are seeking apartment rentals, as well as a great demand for low-income housing.
BHA Executive Director Rachel Carroll hopes the renovations will help ease some of the housing strain felt in the area.
“I look forward to the ability to serve our community at a greater scale while maintaining a high standard of customer service, dedication and integrity,” Carroll said.
WinnDevelopment was identified as a potential partner following a search conducted in the summer of 2022 by the BHA.
The business is the development arm of WinnCompanies, a national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities.
“We’re very pleased to have been selected for this important project with support from the town of Beaufort and the Beaufort Housing Authority,” said WinnDevelopment Senior Project Director Christopher Fleming. “This puts us in position to work with the BHA to begin the design and planning process and to seek support for this much-needed housing from local and state agencies, including the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.”
In addition to their Beaufort project, the company actively manages 504 apartments in Charlotte, Monroe and Raleigh.
WinnDevelopment is also currently working with public housing authorities in Massachusetts and Virginia to replace obsolete affordable housing units with modern apartments.
Its sister company, WinnResidential Military Housing Services, operates 6,183 privatized military homes for families in Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock.
