City council to hold special meeting Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss updates related to COVID-19. The meeting will be broadcast and partially conducted electronically, with only the mayor, council, city manager, clerk, communications director and one member of the press allowed to attend in-person.
All others who wish to attend the meeting electronically should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 3 p.m. Monday.
Beach panel meeting axed
The Monday monthly meeting of the Carteret County Beach Commission has been canceled because of a lack of agenda items.
The next meeting will be in May at a date yet to be determined. Meetings are normally the fourth Monday of the month at 2 p.m. in the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall, but that date in May is Memorial Day.
Scholarship available
With schools and colleges closing and shifting curriculums online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students are learning from home, which means parents and guardians are sometimes having to serve as de facto teachers.
Brainly, an online learning community, has launched a new ‘Power of Parents’ Scholarship that will give U.S. high school students the opportunity to write a 300- to 400-word essay about some of the biggest sacrifices their parents/guardians have made to support them while learning from home.
Submissions are open through Thursday, April 30, and the winning entry will receive $2,500 to help pay for college or to enhance their home learning setup.
Some questions students are asked to potentially address in their scholarship essay submission include: “How is your parent/guardian helping you navigate this new world of online learning to make sure your education doesn’t skip a beat?” and “How are you as a student being supported while learning at home?”
Eligible students can learn more and apply at brainly.com/scholarships/power-of-parents.
PKS board meeting canceled
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
