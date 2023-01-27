BEAUFORT - Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr. joined the public Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Beaufort Train Depot to discuss what is happening in the community.
During his quarterly update, Burdette provided an in-depth look at data from the last several months, as well as statistics, trends and daily operation information from the department.
From July to December 2022, the department reported 44 assaults, 44 larcenies, 23 drug violations, nine burglaries, nine fraud reports, six DWIs, four stolen properties, two embezzlements, two vandalisms, two vehicle thefts, one illegal weapon and one forgery.
Town ordinance violations for the same time period consisted of 46 animal complaints, 31 parking tickets, 13 noise violations, 10 dogs at large, nine abandoned vehicles, eight public affrays, five for alcohol, three loud music violations and two illegal fireworks displays.
Other calls for service during this time included 101 alarm checks, 47 disturbance reports, 97 suspicious activity reports, 93 warrants/subpoenas served, 72 traffic collisions, 118 investigative follow-ups and 29 calls for mental health crisis.
The chief also reported his department made 374 patrols on foot and 41 arrests in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Demographic information shows 90 percent of arrests were toward whites or Hispanics, with black or African Americans representing seven percent.
Overall in 2022, the department arrested 211 people and served 283 citations.
"The numbers are tracking consistently well, nothing out of the ordinary like we've seen in other quarters," Burdette said. "Proactive foot patrols were down significantly, but it makes sense if you factor in the colder weather and staffing shortages in the department. Other than that, performance is pretty consistent and represents our demographic makeup. No disproportionate segment of the community is being seen, which is what every police department strives for."
The chief also explained his officers were forced to draw and point their firearms twice in 2022, though it was noted that no one was injured in either incident.
During one of the incidents, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a driver inside.
Following common protocol in a situation with an unknown risk factor, the officers drew their weapons and brought the suspect out of the stolen car with verbal commands.
The second incident was a similar situation where a suspect was trying to flee in a vehicle to avoid a felony.
Beaufort officers assisted the Carteret County Sheriff's Department with the arrest and again issued verbal commands to get the suspect to exit the vehicle.
A summary of internal affairs investigations show the department received two formal complaints last year.
One allegedly was a self-initiated investigation involving a family member. The other involved a claim of excessive force.
Concerning the department's school resource officers, data shows seven incidents were reported involving assaults, personal threats and threats to school facilities.
Eleven behavioral interventions and one call for mental health assistance were also held.
The marine division conducted 40 patrols last quarter and tagged 10 vessels for wake zone violations and having a dog off leash on a reserve.
The department was also awarded $61,000 in grants, which will be used to complete a radio and communication upgrade, according to Burdette.
Sealed bids for the grant have already been accepted, and the final vendor will be determined at a February board of commissioners meeting.
Another grant for $28,000 was submitted for the addition of a mobile command console but is still under review.
Burdette also reported three new officers were sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Josiah Bedsole and Matthew Maulshagen both are entering the department with several years of previous experience. They are joined by Jacob Andrew who is brand new out of the academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.