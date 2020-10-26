EMERALD ISLE — Town Manager Matt Zapp announced Friday the October Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meeting set for Tuesday has been canceled.
The meeting was originally set for Oct. 13, but was postponed after a town employee tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Mr. Zapp said, the meeting has been eliminated because there were no pressing items.
The board’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
