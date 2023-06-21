CAPE CARTERET — Two new members took seats on the Cape Carteret Planning Board during the advisory panel’s monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
Both were appointed by the board of commissioners during its May meeting.
Laura Nelson, who lives on Sutton Drive, will fill the seat of Sarah Wax, who resigned because she is moving out of the town limits. Nelson is a mechanical engineer at the Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station in Havelock. Her term will expire in February of 2024.
Alex Quintela, who lives on Bahia Lane, will fill the seat of former planning board chair Susan Hall, whose term expired and did not want to be reappointed.
Quintela is an operational resistance manager for Palo Alto Networks, a California-based cybersecurity firm. He has a three-year term that will expire in May 2026.
During the May town commission meeting, Hall received a plaque for her service. She became chair of the board about three years ago during a time of turmoil after commissioners shook things up by deciding not to reappoint several long-serving members and appointing four new ones.
She helped guide development of the town’s land-use plan update and led the board through a recent controversial Unified Development Ordinance amendment that allows multifamily residential development in the R10 zoning district but with new restrictions to address some of town residents’ concerns about townhouse development.
Wax is a stay-at-home mother who has a bachelor’s degree in dietetics from Appalachian State University.
During the board’s meeting Monday night, members elected Mike King as chair of the panel. King is a longtime town official, including previous stints on the planning board and board of commissioners, and he served for a time as the town’s code enforcement officer.
The panel elected Quintela as vice chair.
Other members of the Cape Carteret Planning Board are Neil Fitzpatrick, Don Whalen and Paxon Holz, the latter of whom represents the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The planning board takes direction from the board of commissioners and advises the commission on planning and zoning issues and policy issues assigned to it for consideration and development.
The board typically meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.