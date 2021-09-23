Coastal Resources Commission debates spending access fees on beach nourishment

MOREHEAD CITY — State officials are debating whether or not local governments can use state beach and water access fees to pay for beach restoration projects.
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission met online via WebEx for its regular business meeting Sept. 15. During the meeting, the CRC voted 7-2 in favor of endorsing existing regulations that restrict local governments from using of parking fees collected from state-funded public beach and water accesses for nourishment.
Regulations only allow local governments to spend these fees on maintaining, operating, enhancing or improving the accesses.
While the CRC endorsed the regulations, commission members and N.C. Division of Coastal Management staff expressed interest in exploring language that would give municipalities and others more freedom with the application of such fees.
DCM policy analyist Mike Lopazanski said the issue came up during a recent state grant program discussion.
“The decision to charge a fee is a local issue,” he said. “Not all communities charge a fee (at accesses).”
CRC member Robin Smith stressed the fees in question were only those collected from accesses built with state funds. Nothing in the regulations prevents local governments from using parking fees collected elsewhere for beach nourishment.
“The question is if beach nourishment falls under public access,” Ms. Smith said.
She said she thinks in this case, the uses authorized for these fees are solely for allowing access to beaches and public trust waters, which doesn’t include adding sand to beaches.
Not all commission members agreed with Ms. Smith, however. Commission member Neal Andrew said without beach nourishment, beachgoers wouldn’t make use of the accesses.
“Beaches are largely treated like parks,” he said. “All of our beaches are trying to find all sources of funding for some damage reduction and inlet management.”
CRC member and Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said he thinks it’s reasonable there are different interpretations.
“My thought is we need to revisit this in rulemaking,” Mr. Cooper said. “We need to look at removing some of these restrictions. The cost of people using these facilities is a lot more than just replacing a few planks each year.”
Mr. Lopazanski said he’s interested in drafting more “flexible” regulation language to allow local governments to use the fees for beach nourishment. He said he’ll come back to the CRC at a future business meeting with draft language.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.