MOREHEAD CITY — An owl caught in a net at Big Rock Stadium is now recuperating at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter thanks to quick action by Carteret County Animal Control and Morehead City law enforcement.
According to a Morehead City Police Department Facebook post, personnel with the Morehead City Marlins reported the owl Thursday after it was found with its foot stuck in the net under the scoreboard at Big Rock Stadium.
Animal Control Officer David Gilman initially responded to the call and asked for assistance from the Morehead City PD.
With help from Capt. Tim Guthrie with the Morehead City PD, Gilman was able to climb a ladder and gently cut the owl out of the netting.
“Gilman raised a towel to try to cover the owl as he cut, and the owl reached out with its other talon and grabbed the towel and pulled it in like a security blanket,” the post states. “The injured owl seemed grateful for the rescue and, along with its new blanket, went peacefully into a crate for transport to Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter (OWLS).
The report states after a preliminary check at the shelter, the owl, nicknamed Big Rocky, appears to have a leg injury, and was tired “but otherwise seems well.”
OWLS plans to rehabilitate Big Rocky and release it when ready, according to the post.
No one could be reached at OWLS for a comment by the time of this post.
