PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue sailing vessel with two people aboard, Monday.
Coast Guard Fifth District command center watchstanders received a report Sunday that the 30-foot, blue and white sailing vessel Atrevida II had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet.
Missing are Kevin Hyde, a 65-year-old male, and Joe Ditomasso, a 76-year-old male. The vessel is transiting from Cape May, N.J. to Marathon, Fla. with a planned port call in Jupiter, Fla.
Coast Guard assets in the region continue urgent marine information broadcasts and communications with mariners to help locate the overdue vessel.
Coast Guard assets involved in search efforts thus far include:
- Two Coast Guard HC-130 aircrews from Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C.
- One Coast Guard HC-130 aircrew from Air Station Clearwater, Fla.
- USCGC Oak (WLB 211), homeported in Newport, R.I.
- USCGC Richard Snyder (WPC 1121), homeported in Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Due to the large search area, the case was transferred to the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center on Monday. Anyone with information regarding the Atrevida II is asked to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area command center at 757-398-6700.
