Morehead City seeks input in search for new police chief

MOREHEAD CITY — The city is asking residents and property owners to fill out an online survey providing input on the search for Morehead City’s next chief of police.
Police Chief Bernette Morris announced in June she plans to retire effective mid-November after more than 26 years with the Morehead City Police Department, including six years as its chief. To help find her replacement, the city has hired Chapel Hill-based firm Developmental Associates LLC to carry out a national search.
As part of the recruitment process, Morehead City has released an online survey for residents and property owners to fill out about their thoughts on the role of the police chief and policing in Morehead City in general. Responses are anonymous and will be sent directly to Developmental Associates LLC, the firm the city hired to help conduct the search. The survey can be accessed at empliant.com/survey/FB2A7C215-CA0D-937A-BF49/ and should be filled out before Monday.
Morehead City officials said responses from the survey will be used to help the city craft a recruitment brochure and job advertisement.
The Morehead City Council in June approved spending up to $25,000 on the recruitment effort, including hiring the firm to aid in the search.
During a city council workshop Wednesday morning, Susan Nixon, the city’s human resources director, said the goal is to have the new chief on board by the time Chief Morris leaves her post Wednesday, Nov. 10. Her official retirement date is set for Wednesday, Dec. 1.
“We’ve got a timeline that we hope to be able to keep, so we’re hopeful that we’ll have Bernette’s replacement in close to, or very, very close to her last day, which is mid-November,” Ms. Nixon said.
Meanwhile, Chief Morris said Wednesday her department is still trying to fill some positions that have been open for a while, including one part-time officer and one full-time officer. She said filling positions lately has been a challenge, not just for Morehead City, but for police and public safety agencies across the country.
“We’ve had several out-of-state applications, that’s about it…we are looking at those, but even if we do commit to one, they would have to do at least 200 hours (of training),” she said. “…It’s not just (Morehead City), I promise you that. We’re doing everything that we can to get things back up to par.”
Recruitment has also been a challenge on the fire and emergency medical services side of things, officials have said. Assistant Morehead City Fire Chief Dykeman Baily shared Wednesday the department recently made three new hires, bringing it back up to full staffing for the first time in a while.
“Two…have begun duties and one more will start in about a week, so that will be fill us out, thankfully,” he said. “It’s nice to be back at full staffing.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
