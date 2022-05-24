ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve the 2022-23 budget.
Action followed a public hearing in the town hall off Highway 48.
Town Manager David Walker said the $9.8 million budget will continue one of the lowest property tax rates on the North Carolina coast.
The tax-and-spending plan maintains Atlantic Beach’s’ property tax rate of 20 cents per $100 of assessed value while continuing to fund capital projects such as drainage, dredging, the water system, stormwater infrastructure and capital improvements program.
Mr. Walker said the budget also includes funding for a study of the renovation of the Atlantic Beach Causeway, the boardwalk revitalization program in the Circle development district and funds town-wide internet technology improvements, along with beach and canal work.
The budget maintains the current work force of 56 positions and includes an average 8.5% percent wage increase for town employees.
The budget will take effect July 1, the first day of the new fiscal year.
