CARTERET COUNTY — It is no secret humans generate a lot of trash.
The most recent figures from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show the total amount of solid waste in 2018 was 292.4 million tons or 4.9 pounds per person per day.
A 2019 study from global research firm Verisk Maplecroft shows when it comes to recycling, Americans only reuse 35% of their solid waste.
Carteret County alone collected an average of 73 tons of recycled materials per month from 2020-2021, according to County Public Information Officer Nick Wilson.
To help combat the issue, a few citizens have taken it upon themselves to fight the rising tide of trash.
"We see it all the time out here...cigarette butts, empty cans and bottles, you name it," said Morehead City resident Michelle Wallace.
While Wallace enjoys walking along the shoreline of Atlantic Beach looking for shells, she also spends time each visit combing through the sand for garbage and discarded items.
"I just hate to see people trash such a beautiful place," Wallace said.
Further down the beach in Emerald Isle, Swansboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mike McHugh is also doing his part to keep the coast clean.
For more than 20 years, McHugh has taken it upon himself to sift through the garbage at popular access points and roadsides. To date, he alone has collected more than 23,000 pounds of aluminum and 20,000 pounds of steel.
While he does not measure the amount of plastic or paper products he's picked up, McHugh says he has also collected more than 1,500 discarded beach chairs.
For his efforts, he was awarded the environmentally focused Sam Bland Award by Swansboro in 2019.
"There is a tremendous amount of waste that could be recovered if people just used common sense," McHugh said. "For instance, people throw out full or partially filled bottles of water. People toss out bottles full of beach sand. I take the bottles to the surf and remove the sand."
While an exact cause for the growing trash problem in the county is rather nebulous, part of the dilemma could be attributed to the recent closure of many convenience sites in Carteret County.
In Sept. 2021, the number of recycling drop-off sites in the county fell from 11 to three. The remaining locations are at 800 Hibbs Road in Newport, 485 Harkers Island Road in Otway and 1250 West Fire Tower Road in Peletier.
Officials at the time said it was not an easy decision to make, however, a nationwide increase of recycling costs was named the chief reason for the closures.
To help ease the burden for those who cannot transport their trash to local dumps, many towns in Carteret County currently also offer curbside recycling services. Residents are encouraged to contact town officials for more information.
Another solution to rein in the problem came Sept. 10 in the form of a tarp giveaway at the Hibbs Road drop-off site. The program offered 50 free tarps and educational materials as part of the county's "Secure Your Load" campaign.
The idea is to cut down on trash and save tax dollars that would be spent on cleanup by using tarps, cargo nets and tie-downs to secure excess refuse before it has a chance to be discarded.
“Carteret County takes pride in being a safe, clean and attractive county where residents and businesses thrive, and visitors are impressed,” said Director of Economic Development Michele Querry. “Our goal with this program is to reach, educate and activate convenience center users to properly secure their load. We hope making these tarps available will encourage partnership to prevent roadside litter.”
The tarp giveaway is part of a broader county-led campaign called "Litter Free Land and Sea," designed to facilitate business engagement and support volunteer efforts.
In August, 90 freshman students from Duke University, volunteers of the Friends of the Maritime Museum and representatives from Beaufort Lions Club took part in a Litter Free Land and Sea event to clean up parts of Newport and the roadway from the eastern base of Gallants Channel high-rise bridge to Highway 101 in Beaufort and Morehead City.
The group collected more than 1,000 pounds of litter from the coastline and nearby roads.
Another cleanup is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 17 in honor of International Coastal Cleanup Day. Volunteers from the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Carteret County Government and the towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores will join together to pick up trash along area beaches.
Volunteers will be provided water, gloves, trash bags, safety gear and trash pickup tools while supplies last. The event will be held rain or shine, and volunteers are asked to dress appropriately for the weather.
Ocean Conservancy has held the International Coastal Cleanup for the past 35 years and prides itself in “harnessing the power of people to fight ocean trash."
Volunteers can join the effort by registering at www.litterfreelandandsea.com.
