Traffic collision Thursday in Beaufort flips vehicle, sends one to Carteret Health Care

BEAUFORT — A motor vehicle collision Thursday afternoon resulted in one driver going to the hospital after his vehicle flipped on its side.
A call went out at 1:33 p.m. Thursday for a traffic collision at the intersection of Campen Road and Live Oak Street. Beaufort police and fire departments arrived on the scene to find a gray Nissan Armada turned on its side from a collision with a gray Chevrolet Traverse.
Joseph Przygodzinski of Beaufort was the driver of the Armada and was traveling with one juvenile passenger, while Cameron Hall of Beaufort was the driver of the Traverse.
Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr. was on the scene of the collision Thursday afternoon. He said while the child and Ms. Hall were uninjured, Mr. Przygodzinski was given medical transport to Carteret Health Care for evaluation.
“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” the chief said at the time first responders were assessing the accident and clearing the road. No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
