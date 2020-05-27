Beaufort planners talk residential development, environmental impact

BEAUFORT — Beaufort Planning Board members discussed residential development recently, forwarding a recommended change to the Beau Coast subdivision and recommending a small development proposed off Turner Street.
The Turner Street preliminary plat drew a split vote from the board, with several members voicing concerns about the project during the panel’s May 18 virtual meeting.
The board ultimately approved, by 4-3 vote, recommending the preliminary plat and site plan request for 511 and 513 Turner St. The developer, Taylor Creek Holdings Inc., is seeking to construct a three-unit townhome project on the property, which fronts Town Creek.
“We were a little shocked at the size of the project … we did not really think that three (units) would end up going there,” Town Planning and Inspections Director Kyle Garner told the board after its vote.
Town staff said while the proposed development is in an area of environmental concern, they held up the project to ensure all development regulations had been met.
“Although this is a small project, you look at what is happening in the entire Town Creek watershed, particularly right there along the waterfront, and I think there could be some pretty significant cumulative effects from the way the area is being developed,” member Paula Gillikin said.
Ms. Gillikin voted to recommend approval of the project, along with Chairperson Ryan Neve, Diane Meelheim and John LoPiccolo, though she and others said their personal opinion of the project differed from their charge as board members.
“I think what I’m hearing is they can’t find a reason to not approve it, but this is excess,” said board member Ralph Merrill, who voted against the measure.
“I think the commissioners have more leeway to decide whether something is right for the town or not, and I hope they take a very serious look at whether this is really something the town needs, because I’m not so sure it is,” Mr. Neve noted.
The board requested staff look at other undeveloped properties in town and their zoning to prevent future “surprises.”
The board acted on two requests regarding the Beau Coast subdivision, off Lennoxville Road, as well.
The first request, presented by town staff and officials with Withers & Ravenel, the engineering firm representing developer Blue Treasure LLC, was a request to revise the existing planned unit development to alter some of the lot types.
“A lot of these amendments deal with changing of customer preferences, what’s new and best. We’ve got a lot of product out here. (We’re) trying to be nimble with what the developer can offer,” Don Mizelle with Withers & Ravenel told the board.
The modification, if approved by town commissioners, would change the key plan for street cross sections and modify lot types and zoning to accommodate more “cottage-style” units.
If approved, the modification would reduce the number of 22-foot-wide townhomes from 131 to 90, 40-foot-wide single-family lots from 181 to 171 and increase 32-foot-wide single-family lots from 20 to 69.
During the public hearing, one neighbor raised concerns about additional stormwater runoff from the development onto adjacent lots, as well as the size of the buffer between Beau Coast and surrounding properties and retaining natural foliage between the new development and existing neighborhoods.
Town staff and project engineers said the plans for the subdivision should contain any new stormwater runoff on site and potentially reduce existing runoff on adjacent properties.
Mr. Garner requested the developer work with the town to preserve as much of the existing natural buffer as possible.
The board unanimously forwarded a recommendation for approval to town commissioners.
Additionally, Beau Coast officials are seeking preliminary plat approval for phase five of the subdivision.
The developer plans to subdivide 15.45 acres into 86 lots for the fifth phase, including 49 single-family lots and 37 multi-family lots. Planners unanimously recommended approval.
When built out, the subdivision is to total more than 700 housing units.
In other action during the meeting, the planning board approved minutes from the March 16 meeting.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.