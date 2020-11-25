Carteret County announces 20th COVID-19 death; cases up Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Wednesday it has confirmed the county’s 20th COVID-19-related death, as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.
In a release announcing the latest death, the county said the individual died Wednesday and was in their 80s with preexisting health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, the county will release no further information about the individual.
“The Health Department sends our condolences to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “Please continue to take the following precautions to assist in slowing the spread of this virus and protecting your loved ones this holiday season; keep gatherings small and outdoors, if possible; wear masks when around others; stay home when sick; and wash your hands often.”
Health officials confirmed 23 more COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Wednesday, which, combined with the 35 cases reported Tuesday, brings the overall total to 1,808 known cases since March.
Of those, the county reports 242 cases are considered active and 1,546 people are considered recovered.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported six patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Carteret County public school system also reported an additional COVID-19 case, bringing the number of cases connected to schools up to 57. The newest case was reported Monday at West Carteret High School.
The health department noted there will not be another countywide COVID-19 update until Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
