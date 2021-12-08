BOGUE — In a close vote during a special meeting Monday night, the Bogue Town Council appointed Mike Crose to fill the vacant seat left by the death of longtime Councilman Herbert Page.
Mr. Page died in June at age 84.
The vote Monday in the town hall off Chimney Branch Road was 3-2, with Mayor Bobby O’Chat breaking a 2-2 tie.
Mr. Crose beat out John Dale for the seat. Both attended the town council meeting in November to introduce themselves.
Mr. Dale said he had lived in town since retiring from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1999, but made no other comments to the board.
Mr. Crose said he had lived in town 12 years, also retiring from the Marines. He works at First Citizens Bank, where he is senior vice president of commercial underwriting in Morehead City and believes his financial background would benefit the council and the town.
Along with Mayor O’Chat, councilmen Rick Dougherty and David Padgett voted for Mr. Crose. Councilmen Charles Wilton and Albert Taylor voted for Mr. Dale, who owns and operates a contracting business.
Mayor O’Chat said Tuesday the council struggled with the decision for about six months.
“Both of them were very well qualified,” the mayor said. “There really wasn’t anything that separated one from the other to me in terms of qualifications.”
For the mayor, it came down to timing.
“Mike (Crose) expressed interest first in serving on the board first,” he said. “He mentioned it about 15 months ago and we talked about it a few times since then. That’s really all it was for me.”
Bogue was chartered by the N.C. General Assembly in 1995 after Mr. Page and others grew concerned about the largely rural area possibly being annexed by Cape Carteret. Residents of the longtime farming and fishing community along Highway 24 didn’t want the increased taxes that would have been imposed by Cape Carteret. Mr. Page, a business man and farmer, served on the council continuously from its inception until his death.
Mr. Crose will serve until the term on the council expires Dec. 31, 2023. He will take the oath of office at the council’s Monday, Dec. 20 meeting along with Mayor O’Chat, who was reelected Nov. 2 without opposition, and commissioners Charlie Wilton and David Padgett, who defeated Mr. Dale, the only other person running.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
