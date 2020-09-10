CARTERET COUNTY — Officials in Carteret County confirmed another 10 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, though the number of active cases declined from Wednesday’s count of 96.
As of Thursday afternoon, Carteret County has confirmed 632 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since March. Of those, 70 are currently considered active.
Three people are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for COVID-19 treatment.
Six people in the area have died from COVID-19-related complications, while 556 residents have recovered.
The county is releasing COVID-19 data weekdays on its website, carteretcountync.gov, around 4 p.m., along with information on the county government and County Health Department’s Facebook pages.
In addition to wearing a mask, health officials stress the importance of maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others and washing hands frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.