Tickets still available for Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger

MOREHEAD CITY —Tickets are still available for the 2022 Empty Bowls luncheon that helps raise funds to fight hunger in Carteret County.
Proceeds from the 19th annual event, slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, go to Hope Mission of Carteret County and Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City. Both provide food and other assistance to county residents in need.
Glenda Killion, Hope Mission thrift store manager and organizer of the event, said, “Empty Bowls is one of our largest fundraisers throughout the year. We rely on ticket sales and sponsorships to help us raise the funds allowing us to address the needs of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse.”
Tickets, which are $25 each, are available at the Gym in Cape Carteret, Pet Provisions in Beaufort, Hope Mission Thrift Store and Martha’s Mission Cupboard.
With the purchase of a ticket, a guest will be able to pick out a handcrafted bowl, made by professional potters, high school art classes and various individuals. Guests will also be able to enjoy two delicious bowls of soup, which this year will be created by Carteret Community College culinary students. Bread, desserts and a drink will also come with the meal.
Art students at East Carteret High School were busy Tuesday glazing bowls and other pottery for the event.
Art teacher Michael Rhinehardt said his students have created bowls and items for Empty Bowls for nine years.
“It’s nice to let the students see something that is tangible that is going to a good cause and helping those in need,” he said.
ECHS sophomore Nery Garcia, who was carefully glazing a bowl, agreed.
“It feels great to help out the community,” he said.
Hope Mission executive director Gene McLendon said proceeds from the 2022 Empty Bowls will be put toward the mission’s men’s and women’s homeless shelters and expansion of the organization’s Meals on Wheels program.
Hope Mission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving disadvantaged persons in Carteret County through ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for the homeless and other means of support. The goal of the organization is to address the needs of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse in Carteret County.
Martha’s Mission Cupboard is a nonprofit that provides food to needy families, as well.
Martha’s Mission manager Ginger Wade said Tuesday she is seeing an increase in the number of families needing assistance, and events like Empty Bowls are a big help in meeting the needs.
“The numbers are going up because the additional government money people were receiving during COVID has gone away and food prices have gone up,” she said.
For more information about Empty Bowls, call 252-240-2359 ext. 6 or visit hopemissionnc.org or facebook.com/HopeMissionofCarteretCounty/.
