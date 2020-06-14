Schools set summer hours
Carteret County public school employees who work year-round will work four-day weeks this summer.
The four-day work week schedule begins Monday and will continue through Friday, Aug. 7. Employees will work 10-hour days Monday through Thursday of each week.
This will be the 11th summer the schedule has been in place.
Neuter vouchers available
Cat owners can apply for a spay/neuter voucher from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St., Morehead City.
The Brandt Animal Foundation awarded a grant to Carteret County Animal Control Services to host a spay and neuter voucher program.
The program gives cat owners a voucher that can be used at Beaufort Veterinary Hospital at the time of surgery. There are limited vouchers available, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We are so thankful for the partnership between Animal Control and Beaufort Veterinary Hospital and the opportunity to provide free vouchers to county cat owners,” Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said in a press release. “Spaying and neutering pets prevents animals from being born accidentally, and is the most effective and humane way to save the lives of animals.”
Residents must apply for a voucher and be approved. Since access to the health, applications will be completed outside.
Upon approval, the veterinary hospital will call residents to schedule the appointment.
The program is open to Carteret County residents only. There is a limit of one voucher per household.
For more information, contact animal control services at 252-728-8585.
FSA accepts nominations
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency will begin accepting nominations for county committee members Monday.
Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas for members who make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Saturday, Aug. 1.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others, and organizations, including those representing beginning, women and minority producers, also may nominate candidates.
Committee members work to aid how the FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues.
The committees are made of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms.
Producers should contact their local FSA office to find out how to get involved in their county’s election.
To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Monday, Nov. 2.
Ferry division to increase service on Hatteras route
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will increase service on its Hatteras-Ocracoke route beginning Tuesday in order to help meet higher summer travel demand.
The schedule change will increase the number of daily departures from 36 to 52. The schedule will be as follows:
From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.
From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and midnight.
The schedules will remain in place until further notice.
Passengers are still strongly encouraged to practice novel coronavirus safety measures, including remaining in vehicles if possible, wearing face coverings and remaining 6 feet apart from other passengers and crew when out on the ferry decks.
MHC Planning Board set to meet Tuesday
The Morehead City Planning Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
According to the meeting agenda, the board will consider two requests. The first is from the Cullipher Group, on behalf of Sailfish Wildwood LLC, for final plat approval for the subdivision of two lots at 5476 Highway 70.
The other request was also submitted by the Cullipher Group, on behalf of N20 LLC, for preliminary plat approval for the Calico subdivision.
County commissioners to meet Monday
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will consider adoption of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget during the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom, located upstairs in the administration building in Beaufort.
Also at the meeting, Chris Chadwick will be sworn in as a commissioner to take the seat vacated as a result of Commissioner Jonathan Robinson’s recent death.
To view the full agenda packet ahead of Monday’s meeting, visit carteretcountync.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06152020-1097.
Transportation committee meets Wednesday
The county transportation committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday via conference call.
Those who wish to attend the meeting should call 605-313-6334 and use access code 557043 to listen in.
Representatives from the N.C. Department of Transportation will be in attendance to provide the committee with project updates and other information.
