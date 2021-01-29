NC Bird Atlas survey begins in March

RALEIGH — A group of government agencies, universities and nonprofit organizations will launch the first-ever N.C. Bird Atlas survey this March.
Audubon N.C. announced Jan. 15 the launch of the five-year survey. The statewide community science survey will harness the power of thousands of volunteer birdwatchers to map the distribution and abundance of birds from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Outer Banks. The observations will give researchers a comprehensive picture of bird populations across North Carolina and help wildlife officials, land managers and conservation organizations make important conservation decisions about the state’s avian population.
Organizers are recruiting volunteers and encourage birding enthusiasts of all experience levels to get involved by visiting the website NCBirdAtlas.org.
Bird atlases are large-scale, standardized surveys and have taken place in states across the country since the 1970s. The N.C. Bird Atlas, led by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. State University, N.C. Natural Heritage Program, Audubon N.C., the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and Catawba College will collect five years of survey data starting this spring.
The survey will divide the state into 937 “blocks,” each roughly 10 square miles. Volunteer observers will work with regional coordinators to fan out across each block and record the birds they see. All of the data will be submitted through eBird, an online database of crowd-sourced bird observations.
Participation in the N.C. Bird Atlas is like birding, except participants will be asked to slow down. Rather than trying to observe as many bird species as possible, the breeding portion of the atlas requires observers to watch individual birds closely and make note of behaviors.
“The N.C. Bird Atlas is a great opportunity for people to use these new-found skills and give a little back,” WRC bird conservation biologist Scott Anderson said. “You’ll deepen your knowledge of birds, have fun outside with new friends and contribute to a widespread and critical research project that ultimately helps us better understand and protect birds.”
The project comes at an important time for bird conservation. A recent study published in the journal Science documented the loss of nearly 3 billion North American birds since 1970, primarily as a result of human activities. The data collected during the N.C. Atlas study will help prioritize conservation to benefit the most imperiled North Carolina birds.
“We are excited to see this project get off the ground,” Mr. Anderson said. “It’s been years in the making and is very important to the future of bird conservation in our state.”
For more information about the N.C. Bird Atlas and volunteer opportunities, visit NCBirdAtlas.org or send questions by email to coordinator@ncbirdatlas.org.
