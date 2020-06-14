Morehead City closes out emergency loan program

MOREHEAD CITY — After distributing 13 loans totaling $42,000, the city is ending its emergency small business loan program created to help local businesses stay afloat through the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The city council approved the loan program in April, making $300,000 in loans available to eligible small businesses within Morehead City limits. The city held two rounds of applications for the program, the second of which recently wrapped up with only two applicants and one awardee.
Morehead City Manager Ryan Eggleston gave an update on the loan program during the city council’s regular meeting Tuesday evening. Because of declining interest in the program, he recommended ending it.
“At this point, from the staff side, we would recommend to the board that we just close out that program at this time based on the two rounds,” he said.
Mr. Eggleston said the city approved 15 loans totaling roughly $51,000, but a couple of the recipients ended up declining because they received funds from the U.S. Small Business Administration. He said the 13 businesses receiving loans employ a collective 75 workers.
The loans are intended for rent or mortgage/interest payments on brick-and-mortar storefronts of businesses that were forced to close as a result of the pandemic and resultant economic shutdown. To be eligible, businesses had to employ fewer than 25 people and demonstrate financial hardship as a direct result of the pandemic.
A committee comprised of Mr. Eggleston, Morehead City Finance Director Jewel Lasater, Downtown Morehead City Inc. Executive Director Lisa Rueh and Chamber of Commerce President Tom Kies reviewed and approved applications.
Mr. Eggleston said all the businesses that applied fulfilled the loan requirements.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.