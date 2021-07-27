Newport tire store owner seeks deadline extension to comply with storage container ordinance

NEWPORT — Newport officials want to provide a local business owner the time and leeway he needs to bring his store into compliance with town ordinances.
The town council met for its regular meeting Thursday in the town hall boardroom. During public comment, Shorty’s Tire Center owner and operator Edward Fernandez requested an extension to his deadline to meet the town’s storage container ordinance, which includes a prohibition on using semi-trailers as storage. The council adopted a storage container ordinance in June 2019, though it didn’t go into effect for 18 months, with an additional 6-month period for property owners to bring their lots into compliance.
Mr. Fernandez stores his merchandise in several semi-trailers at his store at the intersection of Highway 70 and Roberts Road. He’s been renovating his store, including adding storage buildings to replace the trailers, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, work has been delayed.
“I’m getting a new estimate on shop space,” Mr. Fernandez said. “I’m working hard to get this building up. Ever since this situation with the trailers, I’ve been trying to stay in compliance.”
Town manager Bryan Chadwick said in an email to the News-Times Tuesday staff is currently discussing project timelines with Mr. Fernandez.
“We’re not sure how long an extension would be if granted,” Mr. Chadwick said, “because it would be determined by his request/timeslines.”
Planning board Chairperson Dominick Spadaro spoke in support of Mr. Fernandez’s request during public comment. Mr. Spadaro said it would be unfair to enforce the existing deadline on Mr. Fernandez when it hasn’t been enforced on others with out-of-compliance storage containers.
“He and I have been working as close as possible to get his project done and in compliance,” Mr. Spadaro said.
The council expressed support for giving Mr. Frenandez his requested extension, though no formal action was taken. During council comments, Mayor Dennis Barber said nobody wants to see Mr. Fernandez have to close or move his store.
“I know why you had to stop (construction), waiting to know how much the materials will cost,” Mayor Barber said.
In other news at the meeting, the council unanimously scheduled quarterly work sessions to discuss long-term strategic plan projects. These work sessions are scheduled for 5 p.m. the third Thursday of March, June, September and December. The work sessions resulted from a discussion of the town’s strategic development plan.
“We have a lot of issues,” Councilman David Health said. “We need to come up with a coherent plan to move forward. I don’t think we can do this without extensive discussion.”
The following also occurred at Thursday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously reappointed Mr. Spadaro to represent Newport on the Eastern Carolina Council of governments.
- The council unanimously appointed council members Rhonda Shinn and Mark Eadie and resident Kathy-Jo Buttery to the town parks and recreation commission.
- The council unanimously reappointed town clerk Kelley Caldwell as town tax collector for a four-year term.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including minutes from the June 10, June 14 and June 30 council meetings.
