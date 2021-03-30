CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op will sponsor eight students for the 2021 Cooperative Leadership Camp. This year’s camp will be conducted virtually Monday through Friday, June 21-25.
The Cooperative Council of North Carolina will host the camp to educate, connect and promote a cooperative way of doing business and provide a fun learning experience for the teens selected to attend.
Students will participate in an interactive at-home camp experience, including Zoom meets. There will be at-home challenges, including the formation of a virtual start-up cooperative. The week will also include virtual workshops from other cooperative industries, like the agriculture sector, credit unions, retail and utilities.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 30.
“Cooperative Leadership Camp is an excellent opportunity for future leaders,” CCEC communications specialist Melissa Glenn said. “Camp provides students with the opportunity to learn about cooperatives, leadership, team building and connect with business leaders throughout the state.”
More information and applications are available at ccnc.coop/cooperative-leadership-camp.
