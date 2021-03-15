Piedmont Natural Gas begins pipeline maintenance in Newport

NEWPORT — Crews with Piedmont Natural Gas will begin performing routine pipeline maintenance Monday near 5871 Highway 70 in Newport.
The operations involve the use of a flare stack, which is a large vertical pipe, that could produce periodic loud noises and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. People in the area may also notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.
The work is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday, and residents are being advised in an effort to reduce unnecessary 911 calls.
