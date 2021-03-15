Piedmont Natural Gas begins pipeline maintenance in Newport

Residents in the area of 5871 Highway 70 may notice a tall, vertical flame and hear periodic loud noises as a result of flaring used in routine pipeline maintenance by Piedmont Natural Gas Monday and Tuesday. (Contributed photo)

NEWPORT — Crews with Piedmont Natural Gas will begin performing routine pipeline maintenance Monday near 5871 Highway 70 in Newport.

The operations involve the use of a flare stack, which is a large vertical pipe, that could produce periodic loud noises and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. People in the area may also notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

The work is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday, and residents are being advised in an effort to reduce unnecessary 911 calls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.