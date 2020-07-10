Construction continues on new Morehead City hall

MOREHEAD CITY — Construction on the new city hall building off Bridges Street is about two weeks behind schedule, but otherwise the project is moving forward without issue.
That’s the latest from Morehead City Public Services Director Daniel Williams, who gave the city council a brief update on the project Tuesday. The council held a workshop meeting that morning to discuss agenda items for next Tuesday’s regular monthly voting meeting.
“I expected us to be a little further behind with everything that’s going on, but it’s moving along,” Mr. Williams said of the city hall project.
He said all the steel work on the building is complete, and the brick-and-mortar portion of the project is also finishing up.
“I think they’re going to disassemble the frame next week to get that out of there,” he added.
City Manager Ryan Eggleston said he will begin providing the council regular progress reports as construction moves ahead. Officials hope to finish the more than $7 million project in spring 2021.
In other business Tuesday, Mr. Eggleston gave the council an update on the upset bid process for the old city hall on Arendell Street. The city is selling the building, at 706 Arendell St., in anticipation of the completion of the new city hall, which will house the city’s consolidated government functions.
The current high offer for the building is $375,000 from Michigan-based AJK Acquisitions. With the upset bid window now closed, the council will decide Tuesday whether to accept the high bid or reject all offers and restart the upset bid process. The council did not discuss the matter this week.
Also, the council heard from a new downtown business owner who is requesting an encroachment of his business onto city property. Kosta Manousaridis, owner of Catch 109 at 109 S 6th St., told the council he recently made some changes to the configuration of the doorway and steps into the building. He said he unknowingly encroached onto city property about 36 inches, so he’s requesting an easement to allow the steps to remain in place.
After asking some clarifying questions of Mr. Manousaridis, the council generally seemed in favor of granting the request, and it will vote Tuesday to set a public hearing for August. After the August public hearing, the council will decide whether or not to grant the encroachment request.
The city council will consider this matter and others at its upcoming meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. A full agenda should be available prior to meeting.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
