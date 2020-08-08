Coastal Community Action receives CARES Act funds

NEWPORT — Coastal Community Action Inc. in Newport has received a $49,885 grant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Housing Choice Voucher Program, according to a press release issued Thursday by the office of U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C.
The CARES Act HVC Program provides funding to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development housing institutions to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus, including mainstream vouchers, which are specifically for non-elderly people with disabilities.
“As we all know, congregate living spaces are highly susceptible to COVID-19 outbreaks. Among these are assisted living facilities, which are where most North Carolina deaths have occurred,” Rep. Murphy said in the release. “I am thrilled that these eight housing authorities in eastern North Carolina will receive the help they need to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. These are our most vulnerable populations and they need all the protection that we can give them.”
Eight grants worth $634,401 were given to eight entities in the 3rd District. The others were:
- Economic Improvement Council Inc. in Edenton, $165,478.
- Eastern Carolina Human Services Agency Inc. of Jacksonville, $11,336.
- Eastern Carolina Human Services Agency Inc. in Jacksonville, $101,309.
- Housing Authority of the City of Kinston, $96,907.
- Twin Rivers Opportunities Inc. in New Bern, $130,366.
- Greene County Public Housing Agency in Snow Hill, $41,481.
- Washington Housing Authority, $37,639.
