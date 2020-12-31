BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Schools’ Child Nutrition Department recently received $49,000 in grants to help with the meal distribution program. The meals are distributed to students when they are not taking part in face-to-face instruction.
Child Nutrition Director Melissa Albright applied for the grants to help offset the cost of the distribution program.
The Dairy Alliance provided $4,000 for the purchase of insulated bags to help with milk delivery. The organization is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the southeastern part of the country.
In addition, No Kid Hungry awarded the system two grants together totaling $45,000. The funds will help pay for additional labor costs associated with meal delivery and for disposable food items delivered with the meals. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to eradicate poverty and hunger.
“It is important to have the equipment, supplies and staff members in place so we can serve meals to all students,” Ms. Albright said. “Providing nutritious meals safely to our students at all times and especially now during this (coronavirus) pandemic is important. We are very concerned about the health and well being of our students and want to do everything possible to make sure students received meals.”
For Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, receiving the funding is important.
“I applaud Mrs. Albright for seeking grant opportunities and completing the applications,” Dr. Jackson said. “Anytime we can secure funding for school programs that is very important because it stretches the funds available and provides additional support to our students.
“This pandemic has emphasized the basic needs our children have. We know that we have hungry children and families in Carteret County. Seeking these grants illustrates the commitment of the school system to doing whatever it takes for our children,” he continued.
The child nutrition department provided more than 7,500 frozen prepared meals to families across the county Dec. 19 through a pick-up event.
The department will be providing meals Jan. 6-15 to students who sign up. Meals will be delivered to students by school bus. Each delivery will include lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day. Friday delivery will include weekend meals. Families should sign up by 5 p.m. Monday online at forms.gle/rZgXvsHZmTLbSfSf8.
