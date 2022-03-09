Beaufort PD seeks info on missing Newport woman

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Michelle Ann Rivera, 48, was last seen in the 2nd Street area of Beaufort on March 2. Ms. Rivera is from the White Oak Drive area of Newport but had been staying in Beaufort the past few weeks, according to a release.
Ms. Rivera is described as a 5-foot tall, white female weighing approximately 125 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at 430 2nd St. where she voluntarily left the residence on foot. She was carrying a book bag and stated she was leaving to “do the Lord’s work.”
A description of her clothing is unavailable. The subject has known health issues and is not on medications.
Ms. Rivera last made contact with a family member in Taberna in Craven County on March 3.
Ms. Rivera has been entered into NCIC. If located, please notify the Beaufort Police Department at 252-728-4561 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
