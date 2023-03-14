CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to adopt a resolution to spend $66,000 to purchase a nearly one-half-acre vacant lot that will be the centerpiece of an effort to solve longstanding serious flooding issues in the Ardan Oaks subdivision off Taylor Notion Road.
The unanimous vote came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street. Residents of the subdivision have been clamoring for help from the town for years, particularly since epic flooding that turned the only entrance and exit into a shallow lake during and after Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The Ardan Oaks neighborhood has experienced repeated nuisance flooding during significant rainfall events, not just hurricanes, with stormwater threatening homes and preventing access to the neighborhood by residents, emergency responders mail delivery.
Town Manager Frank Rush told the board Monday night that the lot at 305 Ardan Oaks Drive, owned by Jeff and Rhonda Hunt, is approximately 100 feet wide by 200 feet deep.
“The lot is generally sandy, is located directly across the street from an existing common area intended for stormwater infiltration and is situated at approximately the same elevation as the existing common area,” Rush said. “The town is currently pursuing stormwater improvements that involve the creation of a new bioretention area on the vacant lot.”
The lot is to be excavated to create additional stormwater storage and infiltration capacity on that site, with elevations that are slightly lower than the lowest elevations on the existing common area. A new pipe will convey stormwater under Ardan Oaks Drive from the existing common area to the new bioretention area, where stormwater would be retained and infiltrated during relatively normal rainfall events.
”For more significant rainfall events – hurricane-like events – an emergency discharge feature would be constructed at the rear of the property and allow stormwater to flow, via gravity, through a new vegetated swale to the southwest behind lots 4, 5 and 6 to Rocky Run, a small stream that flows away from this area toward the Western Carteret Public Library,” Rush said.
Tidewater Associates, a Cedar Point engineering firm, is in the process of completing a detailed design of the planned improvements, however, sufficient preliminary analysis has been completed to determine that this solution will be effective for future significant rainfall events, Rush added. “In fact, it is likely the only effective solution that would not involve the construction or new fixed stormwater pumps or the use of portable stormwater pumps after the problem has persisted.”
Rush told the board the purchase price is equivalent to the tax value, according to the county tax office.
The overall plan includes the acquisition of easements from the owners of lots 4, 5, and 6, and the owner of the 12.73-acre parcel south of Ardan Oaks in order to accommodate the new vegetated swale and any associated pipes that may be incorporated into the design.
Rush said the owners of three of the four affected properties have expressed willingness to provide the necessary easements and the town is still attempting to contact the fourth property owner.
The manager told the board the town will continue to complete "due diligence" in the coming weeks with the goal of closing on the purchase or before May 31.
The State Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP) originally awarded the town an $85,000 grant for design work at up to seven locations, including Ardan Oaks. The town previously allocated these grant funds for design work at the Sutton Drive location and the Ardan Oaks location, and the board has already awarded contracts for design work at each of these locations.
Rush said the Sutton Drive design work, at a cost of approximately $33,100, is well underway, and he expects to bid that project in the coming weeks.
“The town initially awarded a design contract for Ardan Oaks, however, work under this contract has not yet begun due to turnover at the design firm,” he said. “In the meantime, I have worked with Tidewater Associates to identify the planned solution, and detailed design work can be completed at minimal cost in the coming weeks.”
As a result, he has requested that the RCCP grant be amended to allow the town to utilize the remaining $51,900 for design and construction of the Ardan Oaks solution, and "We believe this amount will be sufficient for these expenses."
State officials, he said, have verbally approved the amendment, and the formal contract amendment is currently being routed through state government.
The lot purchase cost of $66,600 is to be funded by the town’s stormwater improvements capital project account, which is indirectly derived from the Town's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. The town's overall capital project account includes a total of $877,000 for stormwater improvements at various locations.
Commissioner Steve Martin, who has championed the use of ARPA money for stormwater improvements, said Tuesday he is “tickled to death” that there is a path toward flood relief for residents of Ardan Oaks and other neighborhoods.
The town, Rush said, will be able to complete the project before the Aug. 31 deadline to spend the money “and have the improvements functional prior to the bulk of the 2023 hurricane season.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
