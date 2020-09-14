Crews to close lanes on Emerald Isle, Atlantic Beach bridges for maintenance

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials said Friday the N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin maintenance work Wednesday on the N.C. 58 high-rise bridge to the western Carteret County mainland at Cape Carteret/Cedar Point. Lanes will similarly close on the Atlantic Beach high-rise span Monday, according to NCDOT.
Work was suspended in Emerald Isle for the tourism season.
“NCDOT anticipates construction to continue through March of 2021,” Emerald Isle Manager Matt Zapp said in an emailed press release. “Single lane closures (on the two-lane bridge) are anticipated up to 7-days per week.”
An NCDOT press release also states lane closures will affect the high-rise bridge between Atlantic Beach and Morehead City, beginning Monday. The outer two lanes of the Atlantic Beach bridge over the Bogue Sound will close, the release states. It did not specify times.
“Lane closures on the Emerald Isle Bridge can begin Wednesday,” the release from NCDOT states. “Contractors may close one of two lanes Monday through Friday 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7a.m.-6p.m.
“Contractors will use flaggers at the ends of the work zone to direct traffic,” the release states.
NCDOT said lane closures in Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle during the off-season “will allow contractors to continue rehab work, which extends the life of the bridge(s).”
“Motorists should use caution while crews are working and allow themselves more time than normal to reach their destinations,” the release concluded.
