Steering committee pushes NC agencies for more coastal habitat improvements

MOREHEAD CITY — State officials want to promote more environmental protection and stormwater runoff management through the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Habitat Protection Plan.
The agency’s CHPP steering committee met virtually Tuesday via WebEx to discuss proposed amendments to the plan. After receiving a report on several issue papers, the committee unanimously sent a suite of recommended changes to the plan to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission and the N.C. Environmental Management Commission for review and potential action.
DMF habitat section chief Anne Deaton presented five issue papers to the committee, each with a list of recommended changes for the CHPP.
“The overall goal is more fish, more habitat and increased coastal resilience,” Ms. Deaton said.
Improving coastal habitats and resilience is a long-standing goal of local governments and environmentalists in Carteret County. Local government officials have pursued improvements to stormwater runoff management and water quality in recent years, while environmentalists have promoted low-impact development, like living shorelines and rain gardens, for the same purposes.
The issue papers focused on rules compliance, wetlands protection, subaquatic vegetation protection, wastewater infrastructure improvement and increased coastal habitat mapping and monitoring. To address these issues, the CHPP committee recommends its parent commissions amend the plan with a long list of goals and actions, including:
- The DEQ should support efforts to incorporate coastal wetlands into the state’s greenhouse gas inventory by 2022.
- The DEQ should research the nutrient reduction benefits provided by living shorelines and use that information to provide incentives for living shoreline projects.
- The DEQ should partner with other organizations by 2024 to facilitate coastwide completion or enhancement of vulnerability assessment tools, including living shoreline siting, marsh migration and wetland restoration prioritization.
- The DEQ should increase staffing in the N.C. Division of Water Resources and Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources by at least two positions in the Washington and Wilmington regional offices by 2023.
- The DEMLR should initiate and continue outreach by 2022 to stormwater permit holders on rules and required maintenance of stormwater control measures and structures.
- The N.C. Division of Coastal Management, DWR and Division of Water Infrastructure should work with the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency and local governments in coastal counties to develop strategies by 2025 regarding flood-proofing wastewater infrastructure, siting new and relocating existing infrastructure away from sensitive estuarine waters and floodplains, upgrading sewer infrastructure and developing strategic priorities for public and natural infrastructure improvements.
- The DEQ should prioritize research on alternative wastewater collection system designs better suited for coastal conditions.
- The DMF should develop a monitoring strategy by 2023 to determine how best to map natural hard-bottom reefs in state waters and monitor the condition of natural and artificial reefs.
- The DWR should update standardized procedures by 2022 for algal bloom investigations and evaluate the potential to cross-train other DEQ divisions to perform estuarine and marine investigations.
Stormwater runoff management seemed to be a recurring concern brought up at Tuesday’s meeting. As the No. 1 nonpoint source of water pollution on the state’s coast, stormwater runoff washes over impervious surfaces and land used for agriculture, carrying pollutants into nearby water bodies that can degrade water quality and result in algal blooms.
Ms. Deaton said the DWR and DEMLR are understaffed and therefore have trouble ensuring coastal residents comply with the regulations in place to protect habitats affected by runoff.
“A lot of the public doesn’t know what the rules are in terms of stormwater management,” she said.
This lack of compliance leads to increased wetland loss and water quality degradation.
Repairing and maintaining failing wastewater systems is another goal for the CHPP amendments. Ms. Deaton said DWR staff brought up the matter of inflow and infiltration causing sewer systems to break and spill raw sewage into coastal waters.
“The problem appears to be worse on the coast due to the high water table and greater frequency of severe weather,” she said.
CRC representative on the steering committee Larry Baldwin pointed out about 60% of the wastewater systems on the coast are on-site, individual systems like septic tanks and package treatment plants. Ms. Deaton said these are also a concern.
“Maybe we could do some minor wordsmithing (to the amendments),” she said, “It doesn’t really exclude it now.”
There’s also a noticeable lack of state-led coastal habitat mapping and monitoring, according to Ms. Deaton.
“Right now the only monitoring is university led,” she said.
