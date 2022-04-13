BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools assistant superintendent Blair Propst was among 25 school and district leaders from across the state to recently graduate from the N.C. School Superintendents’ Association Aspiring Superintendent Program.
“The program is designed to support the growth, expansion and enhancement of school and district leaders in the leadership positions they currently occupy while providing high-quality professional development to increase their knowledge base about the skills and dispositions needed by future superintendents,” Jack Hoke, Executive Director of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association, said in a press release regarding the program.
The North Carolina Aspiring Superintendents’ Program is a customized leadership development program targeting selected district leaders who have demonstrated outstanding success in their administrative roles and who aspire to be superintendents in North Carolina. Offered through the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association and the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development, the Aspiring Superintendents’ Program seeks to prepare future superintendents by enhancing their technical skills, including skills for “surviving” in the superintendency, along with 21st Century contemporary personal leadership and development skills.
In addition to multiple face-to-face leadership development sessions, an executive coaching component is embedded in the program. Twenty-seven participants from the first five cohorts of the Aspiring Superintendent Program have been selected to serve as superintendents.
Mr. Hoke congratulated Mr. Propst, saying, “Mr. Propst developed a strong network of district leaders to consult with, and he contributed to the discussions on emerging issues and innovative practices occurring in the Carteret County public school system.”
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson added, “I appreciate Mr. Propst’s commitment to personal and professional continuous improvement. He is an integral member of our team and demonstrates through his example that our students and staff are worth our every effort to improve our ability to serve them.”
Mr. Propst joins CCPS assistant superintendent Richie Paylor as a graduate of the program.
