WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Carolina’s Third District congressman will join a contingent of other Republicans from the state who plan to object to the Electoral College certification Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County, announced Tuesday he will join at least four other Republicans from the state in refusing to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.
The move comes as President Donald Trump pledged Monday at a rally in Georgia to “fight like hell” to remain in power while continuing to forward meritless claims of voter fraud in the November contest.
“Americans deserve a free, fair, and accurate election. One in which all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, have confidence in the results … After diligently researching this issue, as well as listening to thousands of constituents’ opinions regarding the Electoral College, I plan to object tomorrow,” Rep. Murphy said, in part, in a statement Tuesday.
“When I was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives, I took an oath to defend the Constitution. Contrary to what many in the mainstream media would have you believe, this is not about a person, but rather about upholding the Constitution. It very clearly states in Article II Section 1 that state legislatures are charged with writing election laws, not executive officials and judges. Unfortunately multiple states, some more egregiously than others, violated that section of the Constitution. Whether objecting would change the outcome is not the question that must be addressed. It is rather, did certain states follow their constitutional duties in how they chose electors? I believe the answer is ‘no,’” he continued.
There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 General Election.
Other North Carolina Republicans set to object to the House vote to certify results Wednesday include Madison Cawthorn of the 11th District, Ted Budd of the 13th District, David Rouzer of the Seventh District and Richard Hudson of the Eighth District.
The vote to certify the Electoral College requires a simple majority of each chamber of Congress.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
