Carteret County confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 19 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with the number of active cases approaching 200.
The newest cases bring the Carteret County’s overall total to 1,417 COVID-19 cases since March, of which 194 are considered active. Fifteen Carteret County residents have died from complications related to the disease, and 1,208 people have recovered.
The County Health Department reported Carteret Health Care in Morehead City had five hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, and the Carteret County public school system reported no new cases.
The county announced Wednesday it would change how it reports COVID-19 data beginning Friday. Officials said the county will continue to report the number of total, active and recovered COVID-19 cases, as well as confirmed deaths, hospitalizations and zip code totals. The county will stop reporting the number of negative COVID-19 tests, total tests taken, pending results and inconclusive results as that information is not complete.
In addition, each Friday beginning this week, the county will begin reporting demographic information about positive cases, including information about age, gender, race and ethnicity. The county will also begin sharing a percent positive graph each week.
