Approaching nor’easter couldn’t dampen fun at Cape Carteret Fall Festival Saturday

CAPE CARTERET — Strong winds, cool temperatures and predictions of rain kept the number of vendors and visitors lower than expected, but those who showed up had a good time Saturday at the Cape Carteret Fall Festival.
The wind eventually won the day, as town staff shut down the event around 3:30 p.m., a bit earlier than planned. But Makayla James, 11, Mark James, 9, and Hope Beck, 7, had time for a hayride with parent Mark James Sr. They came from Newport, hoping to spend the day having fun.
All three of the children said they had been on hayrides before, but were eager to get started, although Mark was shivering a bit in shorts.
Why a hayride?
“It’s fun,” Hope said, “mostly because you’re sitting on hay.”
The festival got underway at 10 a.m., and by 11, food trucks were doing good business and so were some of the vendors, especially one offering jackets, hoodies and blankets to ward off the 25 mph north wind and wind chill in the mid 40s.
The beautiful, hand-dyed Native American items not only looked great, but also felt great, according to a customer who bought one.
“I didn’t realize how cold it would feel out here, Jarvis Davison of South Carolina said.
Native American Designs is based in Pembroke and owned and operated by Tommy Bullard. He and his wife, Ellen Bullard, are Lumbee.
“I saw this festival online and thought it would be a good one for us,” Mr. Bullard said.
He wasn’t complaining about the weather either.
“We usually do pretty good when it’s cold,” he said.
Mr. Bullard conceded it was a bit difficult to put up and secure his tent in the blustery wind, however.
“We put it up very carefully,” he said, “but we’ve had to do it quite a few times in hard conditions.”
Needless to say, in the morning the ice cream and snow cone truck was not the most popular food offering. But there were tacos, boiled peanuts, kettle corn and other festival-type foods available. Vendors offered jewelry, sauces, outdoor equipment, wreaths, knick-knacks and decorative home items.
Jon Vance of Virginia said he was there was his wife, Cherie, and their 4-year-old son, Evan, and planned to eat, go on the hayride, get his son’s face painted and buy some Christmas gifts for family members and friends.
The family was staying in Emerald Isle for a little fall fishing, and their rental company told them the festival would be fun. He got there about 10:15 and by 11 a.m. pronounced it worth the visit.
“We like it, and the weather isn’t all that bad,” he said. “At least it’s not raining. We come to the coast to fish every fall and know you’d better pack every kind of clothing, from shorts and T-shirts to hoodies and rain gear. Nothing stops a fishing family.”
The festival, he said, was beautifully decorated and a good family event.
Cape Carteret town manager Zach Steffey was likewise optimistic about the weather.
“Look,” he said at 11:15 a.m., “there’s the sun, and a little bit of blue sky.”
The manager said he was very pleased some vendors and food trucks showed up.
“The (visitors) who are here seem to be having a great time,” he said. “There’s a good number of them here, considering the forecast.”
He thanked town staff – almost all of whom were on hand – for organizing the festival while still getting their normal duties done. Mr. Steffey also thanked the sponsors, including Lowe’s Home Improvement, for supplying the bright mums and other fall flowers for the centerpiece of the festival in Cape Carteret Community Park, behind the town hall off Dolphin Street.
Town Commissioner Steve Martin, who for the past four years has been a strong advocate for parks and special events in town, said last week he was excited about the festival’s revival after the absence in 2020.
“Two years ago, it was great. It’s the best event we’ve ever had,” he said. “It’s really our signature event and we enjoy doing it. I’m really proud of how far this town has come in the past few years. Four years ago, we really didn’t have much for people to do here.”
Now, there is the watermelon festival, the fall festival and Christmas in the Cape, plus numerous park and recreation improvements.
